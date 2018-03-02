// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Fire in Azerbaijan leaves 25 dead

Fire in Azerbaijan leaves 25 dead
March 2, 2018 - 13:42 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Twenty-five people were killed in a fire at a drug rehab center in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku early on Friday, March 2, RFE/RL reports.

Health Ministry officials said three people had been hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

Offiicals said 34 people had been rescued.

There was no definite word on what caused the blaze, although an official statement from the Prosecutor-General's Office, the health, interior, and emergencies ministries said a defect in the power grid was suspected.

Earlier, official reports had put the death toll higher, with Azerbaijan's APA news agency first reporting that at least 30 people had perished in the blaze.

The Emergency Ministry said the fire had been extinguished, adding more details would be released later.

Top officials, including Emergency Minister Kamaladdin Heydarov, Interior Minister Ramil Usubov, and Deputy Prime Minister Ali Hasanov, traveled to the site.

Related links:
Haqqin.az. Пожар в Республиканском наркологическом центре в Баку
RFE/RL. Fire In Baku At Drug Rehab Center Kills 25
 Top stories
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Putin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troopsPutin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troops
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Turkey jails two activists of Armenian origin over social media postsTurkey jails two activists of Armenian origin over social media posts
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Rescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivorsRescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivors
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Scientists explain mystery behind Roman 'gate to hell' in Turkey
Robot interrupts Turkish minister’s speech, orders him to speak slowly
Egypt hits militants in Sinai, launches major operation across country
Massive convoy of Syrian army tanks, artillery arrive in Damascus
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Putin congratulates newly-elected Armenian president Russian president Vladimir Putin congratulated newly-elected president of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on March 2.
Armenian grandmaster shares 2nd-3rd spots at Aeroflot Open Blitz Out of the 13 Armenian represnetatives, Zaven Andriasian showed the best result, sharing the 2nd-3rd spots with Nakamura (U.S.).
FPWC, VivaCell-MTS carry on with environmentally friendly projects It allows to organize the kindergarten's operations and ensure the children’s regular attendance, regardless of the weather conditions.
Crucial ingredients for a winning football team discovered: scientists Total sprint distance in the course of the game was significantly greater for the best-ranked teams compared to lower-ranked teams.