Fire in Azerbaijan leaves 25 dead
March 2, 2018 - 13:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Twenty-five people were killed in a fire at a drug rehab center in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku early on Friday, March 2, RFE/RL reports.
Health Ministry officials said three people had been hospitalized with unspecified injuries.
Offiicals said 34 people had been rescued.
There was no definite word on what caused the blaze, although an official statement from the Prosecutor-General's Office, the health, interior, and emergencies ministries said a defect in the power grid was suspected.
Earlier, official reports had put the death toll higher, with Azerbaijan's APA news agency first reporting that at least 30 people had perished in the blaze.
The Emergency Ministry said the fire had been extinguished, adding more details would be released later.
Top officials, including Emergency Minister Kamaladdin Heydarov, Interior Minister Ramil Usubov, and Deputy Prime Minister Ali Hasanov, traveled to the site.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
Putin congratulates newly-elected Armenian president Russian president Vladimir Putin congratulated newly-elected president of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on March 2.
Armenian grandmaster shares 2nd-3rd spots at Aeroflot Open Blitz Out of the 13 Armenian represnetatives, Zaven Andriasian showed the best result, sharing the 2nd-3rd spots with Nakamura (U.S.).
FPWC, VivaCell-MTS carry on with environmentally friendly projects It allows to organize the kindergarten's operations and ensure the children’s regular attendance, regardless of the weather conditions.
Crucial ingredients for a winning football team discovered: scientists Total sprint distance in the course of the game was significantly greater for the best-ranked teams compared to lower-ranked teams.