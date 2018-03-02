Fire in Azerbaijan leaves 25 dead

PanARMENIAN.Net - Twenty-five people were killed in a fire at a drug rehab center in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku early on Friday, March 2, RFE/RL reports.

Health Ministry officials said three people had been hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

Offiicals said 34 people had been rescued.

There was no definite word on what caused the blaze, although an official statement from the Prosecutor-General's Office, the health, interior, and emergencies ministries said a defect in the power grid was suspected.

Earlier, official reports had put the death toll higher, with Azerbaijan's APA news agency first reporting that at least 30 people had perished in the blaze.

The Emergency Ministry said the fire had been extinguished, adding more details would be released later.

Top officials, including Emergency Minister Kamaladdin Heydarov, Interior Minister Ramil Usubov, and Deputy Prime Minister Ali Hasanov, traveled to the site.