Armenia producing basturma and sujuk from ostrich meat
March 2, 2018 - 17:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ostrich breeding is developing in Armenia, with a farm in the country’s Armavir province currently producing and selling basturma, sujuk and other products from ostrich meat.
Minister of agriculture Ignati Arakelyan on Thursday, March 1 visited the province where non-traditional agriculture is gathering pace.
The ostrich farm, in particular, was established in 2008 while the birds were imported from Iran. Around 400 ostriches are currently bred in the farm, having already adapted to the climate.
According to farm chief veterinarian Armen Sargsyan, they are now preparing to expand their activity, eying jerky production and processing of leather and feathers.
The meat products may soon reach the Russian market too, a statement from the ministry of agriculture says.
