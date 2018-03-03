Senate Select Committee holds historic hearing on Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Senator Anthony J. Portantino convened a public hearing in the Sacramento on California-Armenia trade agreements, civil rights issues, and University of California Divestiture from the Republic of Turkey.

Senator Scott Wilk, Senator Ben Allen, and Senator John Moorlach were also in attendance. The hearing, which was the first of its kind provided updates on Senator Portantino’s ongoing efforts toward strengthening and formalizing ties between California and Armenia. Portantino Chairs the Senate Select Committee on California, Armenia and Artsakh Trade, Art and Cultural Exchange. Portantino convened a joint hearing of both committees he chairs.

“Yesterday, was a great day for California, Armenia and Artsakh relations and I was very proud to be a part of it. Our speakers and presenters made a passionate case for the recognition of human rights abuses and the benefits of signing a mutual trade agreement between California and Armenian. The UCLA students were particularly compelling with their passionate presentation on Divestiture. It made me excited to be in the Capitol,” commented Portantino.

The hearing consisted of three panels of speakers, each discussing a different topic of Armenian importance. The first panel featured moving testimony by Armenian-American activist and author, Anna Astvatsurian Turcotte. Turcotte detailed her family’s story of escape from the Nagorno-Karabkah War. Her presentation set the backdrop for the remainder of the hearing, as it highlighted how far Artsakh has come in the last two decades and how far it still needs to go. By listening to the harrowing details of the war, which must not be forgotten, the State Legislature could better grasp the need for California to cooperate and help Artsakh thrive.

The second panel was composed of two experts on trade agreements, one from California’s perspective and one from Armenia’s. Gordon Hinkle, Senior Vice President, Global Operations at Golden California Inc./California Center discussed how California has benefited from signing Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) with China, including building trade, cultural, and business relationships between the two governments. Hinkle also expressed enthusiasm at the idea of working with Armenia in building those ties. Valery Mktroumian, Deputy Consul General of the Republic of Armenia, discussed the long and prosperous relationship California has had with Armenia. He testified that the California International Trade Office in Armenia (CITO), made possible with the leadership of former Senator Jack Scott and Governor Gray Davis, was of immense benefit to Armenia and articulated his support for a renewed trade office in Armenia. He noted how far Armenia has come in the decade since the trade office closed, with special focus on the booming tech industry Armenia boasts.

The third panel featured a discussion of the University of California’s (UC) investments in the Republics of Turkey and Armenia and highlighted why divestment from the Republic of Turkey is particularly prudent moving forward. Jagdeep Bachher, Chief Investment Officer, Vice President of Investments spoke first, detailing what kinds of investments the UC makes, what risk factors it considers in making those decisions, and how under his leadership the institution’s involvement with the American University of Armenia has grown. With that background in mind, members heard the impassioned speeches of two of the co-founders of the Divest Turkey campaign, Arev Hovespian and Razmig Sarkissian, as well as current member of the campaign, Aram Manoukian. They reminded the legislature of Turkey’s ongoing human rights abuses against ethnic minorities and discussed why it is no longer financially wise for the UC to invest in Turkey given its recent descent into dictatorship.

“I was very honored to have had the opportunity to present on the importance of the UC divestment from Turkey before the first hearing of the Select Committee. I believe that our testimony made a compelling case to the CIO from the University and I felt he was being very respectful of our student perspective, going so far as to invite us to formally present in the future to the University Investment Committee Directly. We are grateful to Senator Portantino for this opportunity and we are optimistic that it will lead to a positive outcome,” commented Arev Hovsepian, Co-Founder Divest Turkey and former UCLA student.

After all speakers had made their presentations, Senator Portantino, together with his colleague, Senator Wilk, presented a Senate Resolution to members of Armenian grassroots organizations commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Sumgait Pogrom. The tragic event, which commenced on the eve of February 28th, 1988, resulted in the death of 200 Armenian men, women, and children and is considered to be the start of the Nagorno Karabakh War. Azeris planned and orchestrated the brutal massacres which targeted Armenians solely for their heritage following their peaceful protest calling for historic Armenian lands to be liberated.

The resolution, which commemorated all of the victims who perished in the Sumgait Pogroms, was read aloud during the televised hearing. The leaders of the Armenian National Committee – Western Region and the Armenian Assembly of America were present to accept the resolution.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, members of the greater Armenian and Azeri communities were afforded the opportunity to address the committee. Portantino gracefully handled the comments from Azeri Americans.

Sen. Portantino represents nearly 930,000 people in the 25th Senate District, which includes Altadena, Atwater Village, Bradbury, Burbank, Claremont, Duarte, Glendale, Glendora, La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta, La Verne, Los Feliz, Monrovia, Montrose, Pasadena, San Dimas, San Marino, Shadow Hills, Sierra Madre, South Pasadena, Sunland-Tujunga, and Upland.