Armenia seeks to restrict entry of Yemeni citizens to country
March 5, 2018 - 18:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian government is planning to impose restrictions in the process of issuing visas to the citizens of Yemen. The question will be discussed at a cabinet session on Tuesday, March 6.
According to the document, the necessity for such a move is due to the escalation of the internal political situation in the country.
The proposal seeks to restrict the entry of Yemeni citizens and people with travel documents to Armenia.
The document was developed by the foreign ministry.
Another proposal, also awaiting the government’s approval, Australians, New Zealanders, Singaporeans and South Koreans will be able to visit Armenia without visas.
