Armenia to abolish visas for South Koreans, Australians, Singaporeans

PanARMENIAN.Net - Australians, New Zealanders, Singaporeans and South Koreans will be able to visit Armenia without visas, with a corresponding proposal set to be discussed at the upcoming government session on Tuesday, March 6.

The move will enable the citizens of the four above-mentioned countries to stay 90 days in any 180-day period in Armenia, without having to obtain visa.

According to the draft project, the unilateral abolition will create more favorable countries for developing economic ties and tourism opportunities in the country.

Also, Armenia views these nations as prospective partners in the Asia-Pacific region.

The project was developed by the foreign ministry.