// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia to abolish visas for South Koreans, Australians, Singaporeans

Armenia to abolish visas for South Koreans, Australians, Singaporeans
March 5, 2018 - 12:23 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Australians, New Zealanders, Singaporeans and South Koreans will be able to visit Armenia without visas, with a corresponding proposal set to be discussed at the upcoming government session on Tuesday, March 6.

The move will enable the citizens of the four above-mentioned countries to stay 90 days in any 180-day period in Armenia, without having to obtain visa.

According to the draft project, the unilateral abolition will create more favorable countries for developing economic ties and tourism opportunities in the country.

Also, Armenia views these nations as prospective partners in the Asia-Pacific region.

The project was developed by the foreign ministry.

 Top stories
What George Bush Sr said about the Armenian Genocide: The CollegianWhat George Bush Sr said about the Armenian Genocide: The Collegian
George H.W. Bush offered his view on the situation surrounding the Armenian Genocide back in 1988 when he served as vice-president.
Vandals confuse Armenians with Jews, damage wrong monumentVandals confuse Armenians with Jews, damage wrong monument
The monument in Novokuznetsk has the form of an open book, with Armenian and Russian alphabets inscribed on the reverse.
Jerusalem’s top Christians close Holy Sepulchre Church in tax protestJerusalem’s top Christians close Holy Sepulchre Church in tax protest
Christian leaders say the action would jeopardize their ability to do their work which also involves related social-service activities.
Dutch parliament recognizes Armenian GenocideDutch parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide
The Dutch parliament approved a resolution on Thursday, February 22, recognizing the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1922.
Partner news
 Articles
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

 Most popular in the section
France to designate special day for Armenian Genocide commemoration
Boston premiere of Karabakh movie ‘The Last Inhabitant’ set for Feb. 17
Update: Armenian Genocide bill circulating in Dutch parliament
German MP calls Turks ‘camel herders’, cites Armenian Genocide
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Syrian Air Force, army go on high-alert in north Hama Syrian troops and armor have been assembling at designated rally points whilst reconnaissance assets survey rebel movements.
China’s CCECC interested in building Armenia-Iran railway China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation is interesting in building the Iran-Armenia railway, a company representative said.
Armenia 1st foreign buyer of Russian Iskander, Verba missiles: media Armenia has purchased a batch of the latest 9K333 Verba surface-to-air missiles and Iskander-E short-range ballistic missile systems.
Armenian jazz artist Datevik Hovanesian to perform in Moscow The concert will be held in Moscow. In the last 15 years, this is the second major concert by the singer in the Russian capital.