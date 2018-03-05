Armenian jazz artist Datevik Hovanesian to perform in Moscow

PanARMENIAN.Net - World-famous jazz singer of Armenian origin Datevik Hovanesian will give a concert in Moscow, Esse Jazz Agency said on its website.

The concert will be held at the Moscow International House of Music on June 2. In the last 15 years, this is the second major concert by the singer in the Russian capital.

The program, which Hovanesian will present with his New York team, will include jazz classics by great composers George Gershwin, Tom Jobim, Duke Ellington, Reuben Rogers, as well as folk Armenian melodies of Komitas in Hovanesian’s own arrangements.

Dubbed "Ella from Yerevan" or "The Jazz Lady of the Soviet Union," Hovanesian took on the jazz scene of the then Soviet Union in the late 1980s.

Her performance was impressive not just for musicians and listeners of the Soviet Union: the homeland of jazz - the United States - soon became her homeland too, where, according to Oganesyan, "being a jazz musician is already a challenge."