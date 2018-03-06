// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Statement on 30th anniv. of Sumgait massacre circulates in OSCE

March 6, 2018 - 12:04 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A statement by the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) National Assembly on the 30th anniversary of the massacre of the Armenian population of the town of Sumgait was disseminated as an official document in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on March 2.

The move was achieved through the efforts of the Karabakh (Artsakh) foreign ministry.

The tragic event, which commenced on the eve of February 28th, 1988, resulted in the death of 200 Armenian men, women, and children and is considered to be the start of the Karabakh War.

Azeris planned and orchestrated the brutal massacres which targeted Armenians solely for their heritage following their peaceful protest calling for historic Armenian lands to be liberated.

