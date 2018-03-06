Statement on 30th anniv. of Sumgait massacre circulates in OSCE
March 6, 2018 - 12:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A statement by the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) National Assembly on the 30th anniversary of the massacre of the Armenian population of the town of Sumgait was disseminated as an official document in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on March 2.
The move was achieved through the efforts of the Karabakh (Artsakh) foreign ministry.
The tragic event, which commenced on the eve of February 28th, 1988, resulted in the death of 200 Armenian men, women, and children and is considered to be the start of the Karabakh War.
Azeris planned and orchestrated the brutal massacres which targeted Armenians solely for their heritage following their peaceful protest calling for historic Armenian lands to be liberated.
Top stories
In particular, the three companies will cooperate to boost investments in biotechnology and clinical research in Armenia
Baddiel and Herring travelled to the Armenian capital of Yerevan for the opening episode of the Brewster's Millions-inspired show.
Armenia is one of Fodor’s Go List of destinations which the magazine compiled as a reminder to hold strong to your enthusiasm for exploration.
Smithsonian Magazine has prepared an article about the Caucasian leopard which dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army deploys new Russia-made radar system A 1L122-1E was spotted operating under the Syrian army’s control in one of the extended battleground of the war-torn country.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan under fire for failing to track runners: The Sun Wenger is desperately trying to restore team spirit after his angry stars turned on each other after the 2-1 defeat at the Amex.
Iran, Turkey "firm in fight" against terrorism - speaker Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani said on March 5 that Iran and Turkey proved their firmness in the fight against terrorism.
Candidates Tournament: Bookmakers predict victory for Levon Aronian Several European and Russian bookmakers are predicting victory for Levon Aronian at the Candidates Tournament.