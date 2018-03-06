CSTO to hold joint air force drills in October-November
March 6, 2018 - 16:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Collective Security Treaty Organization, a post-Soviet security bloc, will hold exercises of joint air forces in October-November 2018, Chief of the Allied Staff of the CSTO, Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov, told a news conference on Tuesday, March 6, according to TASS.
Headquartered in Moscow, the CSTO, formed in 2002, is a regional security group comprising six post-Soviet countries - Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan.
"This year we will hold the drills of joint air forces. This will be in October-November 2018. The location is the Central Asian region of collective security," Sidorov said.
During the drills, the forces will perform tasks on redeploying military contingents to other areas.
Now the CSTO is creating a joint control center, which will be tasked with planning the forces’ redeployment. This year, the Combat Brotherhood exercise will be carried out in four CSTO member-states, he noted.
