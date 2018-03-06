Third Armenia-Artsakh road to be ready by year-end

PanARMENIAN.Net - Preparations are underway to start the construction of a third road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) with Armenia, Artsakhpress reports.

The second road connecting the two Armenian states opened on September 1, 2017 “to celebrate Artskh's independence”, government spokesman Artak Beglaryan said then.

The road will link the city of Karvachar in Artsakh to the village of Sotk in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province.

The new road will be ready by the end of the year as a hydrogeological survey is currently underway.