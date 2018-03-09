Total War: Rome 2 now features playable Queen Erato of Armenia
March 9, 2018 - 14:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - To celebrate the International Women’s Day, Total War: Rome 2’s new culture pack Desert Kingdoms will feature acient women rulers and warriors, including Queen Erato of Armenia, Polygon reports.
Erato was a princess of the Kingdom of Armenia and member of the Artaxiad Dynasty who served as Roman client queen of Armenia from 10 BC until 2 BC with her brother-husband King Tigranes IV.
Cleopatra of Egypt and Teuta of Illyria are also playable as faction leaders and generals, along with custom visuals and voice-over. They follow the addition of Zenobia, queen of Palmyra in the Empire Divided campaign, released last November. Total War:
Rome 2 was originally released in 2013, and has since been supported with numerous add-on packs, though this is the first “culture pack” since 2014.
Elsewhere in the game, women will feature in more prominent roles, where historically appropriate.
Featured ancient leaders also include Berenice Phernophorus of the Seleucids, Olympias II from Epirus.
Top stories
Samsung Electronics has filed a new trademark for “Micro QLED” with the Korean patent office, according to a news report.
Armenia's government prioritizes information technology with measures like tax breaks and educational programs, the article says.
Most long-haul diesel trucks are priced around $120,000 and cost tens of thousands of dollars to operate each year.
62% of the population uses the Internet in Armenia, more than 64% of households own a computer and 60% has access to Internet.
Partner news
Latest news
Bones discovered in 1940 could have belonged to Amelia Earhart Three years later, a British official in Nikumaroro discovered 13 bones buried near the remains of a campfire on the island.
Kay Mouradian's book shines light on history of Armenian Genocide Kay Mouradian wouldn’t really learn about the details of the Genocide until she began writing a book on the subject.
Armenia president to make opening move at Candidates Tournament Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan will travel to Berlin to attend the opening of the Candidates Tournament in the German Capital.
Norway parliament speaker resigns over reconstruction cost overrun Costs of the project increased from an estimated 1.1 billion kroner in 2015 to 2.3 billion kroner in a February 2018 estimate.