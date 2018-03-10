ANCA welcomes TIFA meeting between U.S. and Armenia
March 10, 2018 - 10:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), which spearheaded a decade-long Armenian American advocacy campaign leading up to the 2015 signing of the U.S.-Armenia Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA), welcomes the upcoming March 19th meeting in Washington, DC of the working council created by the bilateral economic accord.
"We look forward to the upcoming TIFA Council meeting in Washington and want to share our special thanks with the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative - led by Ambassador Lighthizer - for hosting this constructive platform for the expansion of U.S.-Armenia commercial relations," said Aram Hamparian, Executive Director of the ANCA. "We also want to express our appreciation to all those who, in the years leading up the May 2015 TIFA signing, joined with the ANCA and other key stakeholders in making this accord a reality - every dedicated official at USTR or State Department, every Armenian official, every American legislator who weighed in, every activist who wrote a letter, every corporation that raised its voice. You made a difference then, and you will again, as we seek a new U.S. Double Tax Treaty, a long overdue next step in the growth of U.S.-Armenia economic relations."
The Armenian delegation to the TIFA talks will be led by the Deputy Minister of Economy, Hovhannes Azizyan. In recent weeks, senior U.S. and Armenian officials, including U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills and Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan have each underscored their commitment to taking the concrete steps needed to further expand the U.S.-Armenia economic partnership.
The ANCA began advocating for a TIFA a decade ago, working with the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations, Democratic and Republican-led Congresses, and businesses, and civil society stakeholders, to foster broad consensus around the idea of expanding U.S.-Armenia economic ties and then to help catalyze the execution of key policy deliverables. The TIFA was ultimately signed during a ceremony in Washington, DC in May of 2015.
Top stories
Don Boyajian is vigorously making his case in the Democratic primary for New York State’s rural northern 21st Congressional district.
George H.W. Bush offered his view on the situation surrounding the Armenian Genocide back in 1988 when he served as vice-president.
The monument in Novokuznetsk has the form of an open book, with Armenian and Russian alphabets inscribed on the reverse.
Christian leaders say the action would jeopardize their ability to do their work which also involves related social-service activities.
Partner news
Latest news
Cancer-resistant gene found in both elephants and humans It occurs in abundance within enormous animals, suppressing tumors at a rate that leaves only one in every 20 elephants with cancer.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan only has one job to do at Arsenal: pundit Arsenal brought in Mkhitaryan to be Ozil’s opposite, “but we’ve had the two, it’s clear what Mkhitaryan has to do,” the author says.
Islamic State launches fresh offensive in western Dara’a IS reportedly began the attack by storming the rebel lines at the Al-Ruba’i Checkpoint, which is located just west of Sheikh Sa’ad.
Iran could soon join Eurasian Economic Union, Russia says The Eurasian Economic Union could welcome Iran as a new member in May, according to Russia’s Energy Minister Aleksandr Novak.