Armenia’s foreign minister to visit Sweden on March 12-13
March 12, 2018 - 12:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian will travel to Stockholm on march 12-13 at the invitation of his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallström.
As part of the visit, Nalbandian will meet high-level officials, leading experts and analysts.
Also on march 12, Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan will depart for Lebanon.
