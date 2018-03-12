Czech Republic’s first-ever genocide museum features Armenian exhibits

PanARMENIAN.Net - The first museum of genocides in the Czech Republic feature materials related to the Armenian Genocide of 1915, the Armenian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Opened as part of the Centre for the Studies of Genocides in the premises of the former wartime Jewish ghetto in Terezin, the museum is reportedly planning to expand the Armenian collection by collaborating with the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

Materials about the Jewish Holocaust are also displayed at the newly-opened museum in Terezin.

Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide.

Turkey denies to this day.