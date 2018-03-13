Solar panels charge visibility, other tech on Artsakh frontline
March 13, 2018 - 12:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Tufenkian Foundation has installed solar panels on the frontline in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), Tufenkian Foundation Office Coordinator Medina Hovhannisyan said, according to Artsakhpress.
The panels keep key communication and visibility devices constantly charged and functional, the foundation said earlier in a tweet.
According to Hovhannisyan, the project’s is aimed at supporting the Artsakh defense army.
“Tufenkian charitable foundation ordered the construction of solar systems from Arpi Solar organization operating in Armenia. Solar systems designed by the company are mobile and quite powerful,’’ Medina Hovhannisyan underscored.
The first batch of panels were installed in March and will be followed by another one in the course of the year.
