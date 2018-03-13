EuroMena Funds, Future Group mull expanding operations to Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The EuroMena Funds and Indian private conglomerate Future Group are interested in expanding operations to Armenia, their representatives revealed at a meeting with Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan in Lebanon on Tuesday, March 13.

Members of the delegation and co-founder of The EuroMena Funds Romen Mathieu unveiled the the organization's activities, their experience and said the company is interested in cooperation in the areas of insurance, information technology, services and construction.

Karapetyan, in turn, detailed Armenia’s current economic situation, stressing the 7.5% GDP growth in 2017 and other positive macroeconomic indicators.

The prime minister also discussed investment cooperation opportunities with Future Group president Fouad M. Makhzoumi, inviting the company to Armenia to learn more about the mutually beneficial cooperation options.

The EuroMena Fund, L.P. specializes in high growth mid-market private companies. The fund typically invests in banking and insurance; maintenance and services; pharmaceutical, healthcare services, chemicals, and cosmetics; production of food and beverages; and retail and consumer products.

