EuroMena Funds, Future Group mull expanding operations to Armenia
March 13, 2018 - 12:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The EuroMena Funds and Indian private conglomerate Future Group are interested in expanding operations to Armenia, their representatives revealed at a meeting with Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan in Lebanon on Tuesday, March 13.
Members of the delegation and co-founder of The EuroMena Funds Romen Mathieu unveiled the the organization's activities, their experience and said the company is interested in cooperation in the areas of insurance, information technology, services and construction.
Karapetyan, in turn, detailed Armenia’s current economic situation, stressing the 7.5% GDP growth in 2017 and other positive macroeconomic indicators.
The prime minister also discussed investment cooperation opportunities with Future Group president Fouad M. Makhzoumi, inviting the company to Armenia to learn more about the mutually beneficial cooperation options.
The EuroMena Fund, L.P. specializes in high growth mid-market private companies. The fund typically invests in banking and insurance; maintenance and services; pharmaceutical, healthcare services, chemicals, and cosmetics; production of food and beverages; and retail and consumer products.
Alwaleed's grandmother was Munaiyir, whose family escaped the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923. She was presented to Ibn Saud in 1921, when they were 12 and 45 years old, respectively.
Top stories
Don Boyajian is vigorously making his case in the Democratic primary for New York State’s rural northern 21st Congressional district.
George H.W. Bush offered his view on the situation surrounding the Armenian Genocide back in 1988 when he served as vice-president.
The monument in Novokuznetsk has the form of an open book, with Armenian and Russian alphabets inscribed on the reverse.
Christian leaders say the action would jeopardize their ability to do their work which also involves related social-service activities.
Partner news
Latest news
10% of Armenians think the country going in the right direction: study Less than 20% respondents indicated that Armenia had law and order, fair justice system and political opposition.
Trump replaces State Secretary Tillerson with CIA chief Pompeo The resignation represents the biggest shakeup of the Trump Cabinet so far and had been expected since last October.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan was "misused" at Manchester United Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was misused at Manchester United, and his Arsenal statistivs are here to prove it, talkSPORT says.
'Game of Thrones' spin-offs will be bigger than first few seasons Given the phenomenal success of GoT, Francesca Orsi said “it feels like corporate malfeasance to not continue it.”