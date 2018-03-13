Russia’s Swifts aerobatics team to perform at Armenia air show

PanARMENIAN.Net - The crews of Russia’s Swifts aerobatic performance demonstrator team will present an aerobatic display on MiG-29 fighter jets in the framework of the Friendship-2018 air show in Armenia.

During the execution of the program, six crews from the Russian Aerospace Forces will perform a complex of maneuvers, also set to show pair and single aerobatics on the MiG-29 combat aircraft, an insider was quoted as saying by TASS.

Friendship-2018 will be held at Yerevan’s Erebuni Airport on March 17.