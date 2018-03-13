Karabakh president’s working visit to U.S. begins

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) president Bako Sahakyan is currently in the United States for an working visit.

Sahakyan arrived in Washington on Monday, March 12, his office said in a statement.

According to an article by former U.S. ambassador to Armenia John Evans, Sahakyan will hold meetings on Capitol Hill and a private lunch at the Center for the National Interest.