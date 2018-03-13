Russian senator honors memory of Armenian Genocide victims
March 13, 2018 - 14:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation led by Konstantin Kosachev, a Russian senator and the chairman of the foreign affairs committee, visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan.
The guests put flowers at the eternal fire and a wreath at the memorial itself, Sputnik Armenia reports.
The senator also visited the Genocide Museum-Institute to learn more about the massacre of 1.5 million innocent Armenians at the hands of the Ottoman Empire in 1915-1923.
While in Yerevan, Kosachev will take part in a joint session of the Armenian parliament’s foreign relations committee.
Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide.
Turkey denies to this day.
