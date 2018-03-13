Turkish-Armenian MP raises Catholic church attacks to interior minister
March 13, 2018 - 17:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish lawmaker of Armenian descent Garo Paylan has appealed to the country’s interior minister Süleyman Soylu over the recent attacks on the Saint Maria Catholic Church in Trabzon.
Earlier reports revealed that the church suffered a second attack this year.
A gun-attack last week followed a failed pipe bomb at the Saint Maria church. No casualties were registered but locals have warned that anti-Christian hate crimes are on the rise, with little concern from authorities.
Representing the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), Paylan said in his letter that the church has been attacked in the past too, citing in particular the incident in 2011 when the cross on the dome of the church became a target of threats, Ermenihaber.am reports.
Following the failed coup attempt in 2016, he said, a group of people attacked the church, breaking the windows and damaging the door.
In his appeal, the lawmaker inquires about the measures being taken to ensure the security of the church, as well as the steps aimed at curbing anti-Christian hate crimes in Turkey.
Top stories
Don Boyajian is vigorously making his case in the Democratic primary for New York State’s rural northern 21st Congressional district.
George H.W. Bush offered his view on the situation surrounding the Armenian Genocide back in 1988 when he served as vice-president.
The monument in Novokuznetsk has the form of an open book, with Armenian and Russian alphabets inscribed on the reverse.
Christian leaders say the action would jeopardize their ability to do their work which also involves related social-service activities.
Partner news
Latest news
10% of Armenians think the country going in the right direction: study Less than 20% respondents indicated that Armenia had law and order, fair justice system and political opposition.
Trump replaces State Secretary Tillerson with CIA chief Pompeo The resignation represents the biggest shakeup of the Trump Cabinet so far and had been expected since last October.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan was "misused" at Manchester United Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was misused at Manchester United, and his Arsenal statistivs are here to prove it, talkSPORT says.
'Game of Thrones' spin-offs will be bigger than first few seasons Given the phenomenal success of GoT, Francesca Orsi said “it feels like corporate malfeasance to not continue it.”