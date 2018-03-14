Glendale to rename downtown street in honor of Artsakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - A street in downtown Glendale will officially be renamed in honor of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), the Armenian National Committee of America reports.

The Glendale City Council unanimously voted to begin the process of renaming Maryland avenue between Wilson and Harvard Street to Artsakh Street in honor of the Republic of Artsakh.

As reported earlier, a part of the 210th Street in Bayside neighborhood of New York City will be symbolically co-named Armenia Way.