Armenian shoes unveiled at Moscow international exhibition
March 14, 2018 - 15:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - With the support of the Development Foundation of Armenia, eight Armenian companies are participating on March 13-16 in Mosshoes 2018, a footwear and leather accessories exhibition in Moscow, alongside more than 1000 brands of the world.
This year, Mosshoes united producers from 30 countries of the world for the 75th time, with more than 15,000 buyers and distributors expected to visit. Armenian companies are presenting natural and artificial leather shoes, bags, accessories and other products to international buyers.
As a result of last year’s Mosshoes expos in spring and autumn, 18 Armenian companies signed export contracts of about AMD 682 million.
“Mosshoes is one of the largest leather goods exhibition in Russia and Eastern Europe. For 4 days Armenian producers have an opportunity to introduce, negotiate with dozens of distributers, sign contracts, establish business ties, follow international trends, and practice them in further production in order to increase export volumes”, said the DFA International cooperation team leader Narek Aleksanyan.
The DFA supported Armenian companies’ participation in the international expo in the framework of the country's export promotion policy.
