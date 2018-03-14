// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Red Wings launching Moscow-Yerevan flights from March 18

Red Wings launching Moscow-Yerevan flights from March 18
March 14, 2018 - 15:22 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia’s Red Wings Airlines is launching regular Moscow-Yerevan flights after obtaining permission from Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation.

The planes will arrive in the Armenian capital from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, with the maiden flight set for Sunday, March 18.

The carrier will fly four times a week by April 2 and seven times a week starting from April 3.

 Top stories
Three int'l companies team up to develop biotechnology in ArmeniaThree int'l companies team up to develop biotechnology in Armenia
In particular, the three companies will cooperate to boost investments in biotechnology and clinical research in Armenia
How two British comedians spent £8,000 in Armenia’s top restaurantHow two British comedians spent £8,000 in Armenia’s top restaurant
Baddiel and Herring travelled to the Armenian capital of Yerevan for the opening episode of the Brewster's Millions-inspired show.
Armenia's first-ever high-speed bobsleigh track opening in 2018Armenia's first-ever high-speed bobsleigh track opening in 2018
Authored by entrepreneurs Maxim Sychev and Seyran Harutyunyan, Armenia's first-of-its-kind bobsleigh runway will open on July 1, 2018.
Armenian refuge home to ultra-rare Caucasian leopard: The SmithsonianArmenian refuge home to ultra-rare Caucasian leopard: The Smithsonian
Smithsonian Magazine has prepared an article about the Caucasian leopard which dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenian opus: Livemint's take on Yerevan's old-world elegance
Armenia one of 10 most popular travel searches among UAE residents
Armenia to offer flights to more European countries
Armenia on Fodor’s Go List of destinations for travel in 2018
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Scientists discover 500 'intelligence genes' There are a total of 187 regions in the human genome that are associated with skills related to thinking and creating.
Azerbaijan buys Israeli weapons but votes against Israel in UN Arms sales do not ensure support in international forums, as the top three markets for Israeli military equipment – India, Vietnam, Azerbaijan.
Schengen visa fee hike won't affect Armenia The European Commission is planning to increased the Schengen visa fee from €60 to €80, a statement on the Commission's website says.
Wenger 'not surprised at' Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s stunning Arsenal form Arsene Wenger insists he is not surprised by how quickly Henrikh Mkhitaryan has settled into his Arsenal team.