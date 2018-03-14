Red Wings launching Moscow-Yerevan flights from March 18
March 14, 2018 - 15:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia’s Red Wings Airlines is launching regular Moscow-Yerevan flights after obtaining permission from Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation.
The planes will arrive in the Armenian capital from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, with the maiden flight set for Sunday, March 18.
The carrier will fly four times a week by April 2 and seven times a week starting from April 3.
