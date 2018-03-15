Armenia, Denmark agree to ease visa procedure
March 15, 2018 - 11:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian and his Danish counterpart Anders Samuelsen signed an agreement on simplifying the procedure for issuing visas on Wednesday, March 14.
The government on November 9 approved a proposal to sign an agreement on facilitating the issuance of visas between Armenia and Denmark.
According to deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan, the document will make the process of obtaining a Danish visa significantly easier.
The Armenian citizens will be able to stay 90 days over a 180-day period in Denmark and other countries of the Schengen area.
The facilitation targets a number of groups - scientists, NGO representatives, members of delegations. This is a serious step on the road to simplification of visa regime with the European Union.
The Armenian and Danish ministers inked the deal at a meeting in Copenhagen, also discussing issues of mutual importance.
Touching upon the expansion of bilateral legal framework, Nalbandian cited the three agreements that were ultimately signed during his visit to Denmark.
Also, the sides weighed in on issues related to Armenia-EU relations, as well as the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between the bloc and Yerevan.
Nalbandian briefed his counterpart on the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs aimed at an exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
