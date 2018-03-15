47% of Armenians have no desire to leave the country permanently: study
March 15, 2018 - 13:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 47% of Armenians do not want to move to another country for permanent residency, a survey carried out by the marketing consulting company IPM Research reveals.
The study was conducted in Armenia, Georgia, Russia and Azerbaijan, with 1200 people from each country taking part in it. The respondents were asked whether they would like to permanently move to another country, if they had the chance to.
Accordingly, 78% of Azerbaijanis, 60% of Georgians and 47% of Armenians and Russians do not want to leave their homeland.
Of those wishing to move from Armenia, 12% would like to go to Russia and 11% to the United States.
Top stories
Don Boyajian is vigorously making his case in the Democratic primary for New York State’s rural northern 21st Congressional district.
George H.W. Bush offered his view on the situation surrounding the Armenian Genocide back in 1988 when he served as vice-president.
The monument in Novokuznetsk has the form of an open book, with Armenian and Russian alphabets inscribed on the reverse.
Christian leaders say the action would jeopardize their ability to do their work which also involves related social-service activities.
Partner news
Latest news
Gattuso lauds Henrikh Mkhitaryan as a technically gifted, fast player “Mkhitaryan is a player who has improved since he arrived in England," Gattuso said ahead of Milan’s encounter against the Gunners.
Militants mull surrendering key stronghold in east Damascus The development comes amid the flight of hundreds of civilians from the combat zone towards government-held areas via Syrian army checkpoints.
Nick Jonas reportedly dating Angela Sarafyan Singer/actor Nick Jonas is reportedly dating Westworld star, Armenian American actress Angela Sarafyan.
Turkey says won't hand over Afrin to Syrian govt. after seizing it Ibrahim Kalin says Turkey has no intention to hand over the city of Afrin to the Syrian govt. once it is captured from Kurdish fighters.