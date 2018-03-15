// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

47% of Armenians have no desire to leave the country permanently: study

March 15, 2018 - 13:21 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - 47% of Armenians do not want to move to another country for permanent residency, a survey carried out by the marketing consulting company IPM Research reveals.

The study was conducted in Armenia, Georgia, Russia and Azerbaijan, with 1200 people from each country taking part in it. The respondents were asked whether they would like to permanently move to another country, if they had the chance to.

Accordingly, 78% of Azerbaijanis, 60% of Georgians and 47% of Armenians and Russians do not want to leave their homeland.

Of those wishing to move from Armenia, 12% would like to go to Russia and 11% to the United States.

