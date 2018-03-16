Istanbul street to be renamed after Hrant Dink
March 16, 2018 - 12:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Sisli District Council of Istanbul has decided to rename a street in the district after slain Armenian journalist Hrant Dink, Asbarez reports.
According to the decision, Samanyolu Street will be renamed Hrant Dink Street, according to reports published by the Turkish BirGün newspaper.
The Şişli District Council has forwarded this decision to Istanbul Municipal Council, after whose approval the decision will come into force.
Dink, the founder and chief editor of Agos Armenian weekly of Istanbul, was gunned down on January 19, 2007, outside the then office of this newspaper.
In 2011, the perpetrator, Ogün Samast, was sentenced by a juvenile court to 22 years and ten months for the murder.
After long court proceedings and appeals, however, a new probe was ultimately launched into this murder case, and regarding numerous former and serving senior Turkish officials’ complicity in this assassination.
