Smithsonian’s host fell in love with Armenia, its people and scenery
March 16, 2018 - 13:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The host of Sidedoor, the Smithsonian’s podcast, Tony Cohn fell in love with Armenia after visiting the country to report a story on wine cultural heritage.
Here’s what Cohn learned before the trip: in 2007, the oldest known evidence of winemaking was discovered in the Areni-1 cave complex. It’s this very site in southern Armenia that has had a major impact on how archeologists understand humanity’s earliest civilizations.
While in country, he received a site tour from the scientist who discovered the centuries-old artifacts and interviewed him about the impact the excavation has had.
After the journey, that lasted just over forty-eight hours, instead of writing some poetic entry about the life-changing experience he had in Armenia, the author reveals photos of the various things he witnessed and experienced in Armenia, like the Vernissage open-air market in downtown Yerevan, the winemaking process, the oldest winery in the world and much more.
“I’ll do you a favor and cut to the chase: I fell in love with Armenia,” he says.
“The people are incredibly kind, the scenery ever-changing, the food carb-olicious and fresh, and the weather sunny and mild. The wine is as good as any I’ve ever tasted, with a history that can’t be beat (but it can be drunk!).”
The 2018 Smithsonian Folklife Festival inviting everyone to experience human towers with the Catalans, Armenian craft and cooking demonstrations, traditional-meets-contemporary styles from around the African continent, and much more. Cooks and winemakers will share their experiences with traditional recipes and the ways in which food- and wine-related enterprises have shaped their cultural identity and created a pathway for exchange—both within Armenia’s boundaries and across Diaspora communities.
Top stories
In particular, the three companies will cooperate to boost investments in biotechnology and clinical research in Armenia
Baddiel and Herring travelled to the Armenian capital of Yerevan for the opening episode of the Brewster's Millions-inspired show.
Authored by entrepreneurs Maxim Sychev and Seyran Harutyunyan, Armenia's first-of-its-kind bobsleigh runway will open on July 1, 2018.
Smithsonian Magazine has prepared an article about the Caucasian leopard which dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
Partner news
Latest news
Final trailer for “Avengers: Infinity War” lands online The trailer showcases all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe leaders, including Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain America, and Black Widow.
Mkhitaryan looking to Arsenal's Europa League clash vs CSKA Henrikh Mkhitaryan is looking forward to Arsenal's Europa League quarterfinals match against CSKA Moscow on April 5.
Armenian manuscript goes on display in Manchester “The Alchemy of Colour” explores the curious recipes used throughout the centuries to bring vivid colour to manuscripts.
Giant pterodactyl with a wingspan similar to F-16 fighter discovered The creature with a 30 foot wingspan is among six new species of the prehistoric flying reptiles unveiled by a British led team of scientists.