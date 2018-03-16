Exhibition titled "Armenia in old maps" opens in Estonia

PanARMENIAN.Net - An exhibition titled "Armenia in old maps" organized by the Embassy of Armenia to Estonia (residence Vilnius) opened at the National Library of Estonia on Wednesday, March 14.

The event was attended by high-ranking officials from Estonian state agencies, public, political and cultural figures, ambassadors accredited in Estonia, journalists and representatives of the Armenian community.

Opening the exhibition Tigran Mkrtchyan, the Armenian ambassador to Estonia, said: "The purpose of the exhibition is to display the millenia-old Armenian history through maps drafted by foreign cartographers."

Condemning the attempts of aggression against the Armenian history, the ambassador said that the source of senseless attempts of denial of the Armenian Genocide, as well as of presenting Yerevan as a non-Armenian territory is the same- Armenophobia, the dissemination of which is commencing in kindergartens and schools.

Ambassador Mkrtchyan also noted that the state which appeared on the political map just a hundred years ago, for the past decades has been attempting to apply pseudo-academic aggression towards Armenian history, which should everywhere and always be unequivocally condemned.

Rouben Galichian, representing the maps, said: "As a result of my 40-year research of historical maps preserved in libraries and museums around the world, Armenia is represented in 60 different maps in different periods of history. Of course, it is not possible to present the story entirely exclusively by maps: at the same time, an opportunity is created to perceive the history of the country in a figurative way".

The event was followed by a cultural event organized by the Armenian community representing national, folklore repertoire. The exhibition, which is being held with the support of the Estonian National Library and the Union of Armenians of Estonia, will run through April 4.