Qatar stresses necessity to hold talks with Iran
March 16, 2018 - 13:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Defense Minister of Qatar Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah stressed the importance of holding talks with Iran to settle problems and safeguard the region, IRNA reports.
"We need a framework and an agreement among all regional players to establish security," Qatari newspaper Al-Shargh quoted Al Attiyah as saying on Friday, March 16.
"Our region is fed up with conflicts, he said adding it is time to put an end to wars and start negotiating people’s progress and welfare."
Commenting on a question on the US position toward Iran and the impact of changing the Secretary of State, the minister said Qatar has always been in favor of solving problems through negotiations.
"We always urge holding comprehensive talks to safeguard the region," he noted.
