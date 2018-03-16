Princess of Thailand visits Armenia’s Matenadaran

PanARMENIAN.Net - Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand visited Matenadaran - a repository of ancient manuscripts in Armenia - on Friday, March 16.

Accompanied by director of the museum Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan, the Thai princess toured the complex to learn more about the Armenian heritage, also visiting the archive, the restoration center and the repository of manuscripts.

At the end of her tour, the princess left a note in Matenadaran’s guestbook.