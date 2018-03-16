// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Final trailer for “Avengers: Infinity War” lands online

Final trailer for “Avengers: Infinity War” lands online
March 16, 2018 - 17:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Disney treated Marvel fans to the final trailer for “Avengers: Infinity War” on Friday, March 16, Variety reports.

The trailer showcases all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe leaders, including Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain America, and Black Widow, struggling in their fight against Josh Brolin’s villain Thanos.

“Infinity War” will combine old-school MCU stars like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and Scarlett Johansson with newcomers including “Spider-Man: Homecoming’s” Tom Holland, “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman, and “Thor: Ragnarok” breakout Tessa Thompson. The Guardians of the Galaxy, lead by Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, will also be assembling with the Avengers in the tentpole.

The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who helmed “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Captain America: Civil War.” The Russo brothers will also direct the untitled fourth “Avengers” movie, which is expected to conclude this chapter of MCU films.

The release date for “Infinity War” was recently pushed up a week to April 27.

Related links:
Variety. ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Final Trailer Brings Destruction
 Top stories
'Game of Thrones' spin-offs will be bigger than first few seasons'Game of Thrones' spin-offs will be bigger than first few seasons
Given the phenomenal success of GoT, Francesca Orsi said “it feels like corporate malfeasance to not continue it.”
Tigran Hamasyan nominated for ECHO Jazz awardTigran Hamasyan nominated for ECHO Jazz award
Tigran Hamasyan has been nominated in the Piano International category, for his album "An Ancient Observer".
Armenia's representative for Eurovision Song Contest revealedArmenia's representative for Eurovision Song Contest revealed
Sevak Khanagyan has won the Armenian national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest and will represent the country in Lisbon.
Kim Kardashian auctioning off clothes to benefit children's hospitalKim Kardashian auctioning off clothes to benefit children's hospital
The up-for-grab items include a Vivienne Westwood sequined skirt, Alexander McQueen white buckle and lace ankle boot heels.
Partner news
 Articles
Terry George

The Oscar-winning helmer who hopes to return to Armenia many, many times

 Most popular in the section
Sergei Parajanov, one of world's greatest visual poets: Varsity
Harry Potter's childhood home up for sale
Armenian artist presents a dialogue of the world on canvas
Cher cast in 'Mamma Mia' sequel alongside Meryl Streep
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Mkhitaryan looking to Arsenal's Europa League clash vs CSKA Henrikh Mkhitaryan is looking forward to Arsenal's Europa League quarterfinals match against CSKA Moscow on April 5.
Giant pterodactyl with a wingspan similar to F-16 fighter discovered The creature with a 30 foot wingspan is among six new species of the prehistoric flying reptiles unveiled by a British led team of scientists.
Eight injured in ski-lift accident in Geirgia's Gudauri (video) One of the eight injured has already been discharged from hospital, the Georgian Health Minister David Sergeenko told the media.
Researchers make breakthrough in blood cancer research The discovery of a new biomarker may soon change that, researchers at the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute say.