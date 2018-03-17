Who do pre-school kids in Artsakh and Azerbaijan consider enemies? (video)
March 17, 2018 - 12:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In early March, a video landed online depicting a lesson in one of Baku’s preschool educational centers during which children were taught to hate Armenians. The video was posted on the official Facebook page of the educational institution.
In the video, the teacher asks the children who the enemies of Azerbaijan are, and the kids pronounce “the Armenians” in unison. The teacher than asks why the Armenians are enemies, and the children say because “they killed all our soldiers".
In response to the footage, the Ombudsman of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) decided to visit the kindergartens of the country and find out who the Karabakh children consider their enemies.
In Artsakh, children gave different answers: the Spiderman, the dragon, "Masha, because it torments the bear", while some kids said they have no enemies.
At the end of the two-minute video, the children appealed to a boy named Yunis from the Baku kindergarten, who called the Armenians the enemies of Azerbaijan.
“Yunis, you are not my enemy,” they said.
