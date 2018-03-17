VivaCell-MTS promotes StartPhone 2500 users to StartPhone Extra 2500
March 17, 2018 - 12:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Saturday, March 17 that subscribers of the StartPhone 2500 tariff plan, whose contract period has expired, and who have not applied for termination, will automatically switch to StartPhone Extra 2500 tariff plan.
Within the latter, subscribers will receive 3 times more Internet traffic for communicating in social networks more freely, and 2500 minutes on-net airtime and a newly added package of 50 minutes airtime to Armenia's other networks will allow the subscribers to always be in touch with their close ones for the same 2500 AMD monthly fee.
“By adding the internet package and more airtime to VivaCell-MTS network as well as to Armenia's other networks within the tariff plan, we have created the most comfortable and affordable terms for our loyal customers. By offering the StartPhone Extra 2500 tariff plan, we have saved the time of our customers and took care of their comfort,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.
Top stories
The EEC - overseeing Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan - has approved "A1893" and "A1954" models.
Samsung Electronics has filed a new trademark for “Micro QLED” with the Korean patent office, according to a news report.
Armenia's government prioritizes information technology with measures like tax breaks and educational programs, the article says.
Most long-haul diesel trucks are priced around $120,000 and cost tens of thousands of dollars to operate each year.
Partner news
Latest news
Who do pre-school kids in Artsakh and Azerbaijan consider enemies? (video) In the video, the teacher asks the children who the enemies of Azerbaijan are, and the kids pronounce “the Armenians” in unison.
Banksy unveils mural in NTC to protest Turkish artist’s imprisonment The anonymous British artist’s 70-foot-long mural protests the imprisonment of the Turkish-Kurdish artist and journalist Zehra Dogan.
Colombian football player Jordy Monroy invited to Armenia squad Chief coach Artur Petrosyan has published the current squad of the Armenian national football team which includes the name a Colombian player.
ANCA briefs Artsakh president at National Headquarters Sahakyan visited the Aramian House, the downtown Washington, DC home of the ANCA's signature youth and career development initiatives.