VivaCell-MTS promotes StartPhone 2500 users to StartPhone Extra 2500

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Saturday, March 17 that subscribers of the StartPhone 2500 tariff plan, whose contract period has expired, and who have not applied for termination, will automatically switch to StartPhone Extra 2500 tariff plan.

Within the latter, subscribers will receive 3 times more Internet traffic for communicating in social networks more freely, and 2500 minutes on-net airtime and a newly added package of 50 minutes airtime to Armenia's other networks will allow the subscribers to always be in touch with their close ones for the same 2500 AMD monthly fee.

“By adding the internet package and more airtime to VivaCell-MTS network as well as to Armenia's other networks within the tariff plan, we have created the most comfortable and affordable terms for our loyal customers. By offering the StartPhone Extra 2500 tariff plan, we have saved the time of our customers and took care of their comfort,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.