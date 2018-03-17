// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Russia expels 23 British diplomats in response to London's move

Russia expels 23 British diplomats in response to London's move
March 17, 2018 - 13:49 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia on Saturday, March 17 announced it is expelling 23 British diplomats and threatened further measures in retaliation in a growing diplomatic dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in Britain, The Associated Press reports.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also said in a statement that it is ordering the closure of the British Council, a government organization for cultural and scientific cooperation, and that it is ending an agreement to reopen the British consulate in St. Petersburg.

It ordered the diplomats to leave within a week.

The statement said the government could take further measures if Britain takes any more "unfriendly" moves toward Russia. British Ambassador Laurie Bristow was called to the Foreign Ministry Saturday morning to be informed of the moves.

British Prime Minister Theresa May this week expelled 23 Russian diplomats and severed high-level bilateral contacts over the March 4 poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. They remain in critical condition in hospital.

Britain's foreign secretary accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of personally ordering the poisoning of the Skripals, who were found slumped on a public bench in the southern English city of Salisbury. Putin's spokesman denounced the claim.

While Russia has vigorously denied involvement in the attack, Western powers see it as the latest sign of alleged Russian meddling abroad. The tensions threaten to overshadow Putin's expected re-election Sunday for another six-year presidential term.

Related links:
AP. Russia expels 23 British diplomats in spy-poisoning response
 Top stories
Singapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year runningSingapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year running
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Putin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troopsPutin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troops
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Turkey jails two activists of Armenian origin over social media postsTurkey jails two activists of Armenian origin over social media posts
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Scientists explain mystery behind Roman 'gate to hell' in Turkey
Turkey part of 'triangle of evil', Saudi prince says
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
EU’s Tusk, Juncker congratulate Armenia president-elect Sarkissian Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker have congratulated Armen Sarkissian on his election as Armenia’s president.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan is Arsenal’s best performing player: WhoScored Henrikh Mkhitaryan has as many man-of-the-match awards (two) as anyone in Arsene Wenger’s side this season.
250 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week Besides firearms, the Azerbaijani troops also employed hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher east and north of the frontline.
Number of tourist trips from Russia to Armenia grew 28% in 2017: report Armenia ranked 26th in terms of the number of foreign tourist trips from Russia, slightly lagging behind the UAE and outpacing Israel.