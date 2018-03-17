250 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
March 17, 2018 - 16:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 250 ceasefire violations - more than 2300 shots - by Azerbaijani armed forces were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period between March 11 and 17.
Besides firearms, the Azerbaijani troops also employed a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher in the east and north of the frontline.
The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
FIFA chief jokes about Russian footballers' negative drug test results According to him, all the tests the players of the Russian national team took in the last three international tournaments yielded a negative result.