250 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - 250 ceasefire violations - more than 2300 shots - by Azerbaijani armed forces were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period between March 11 and 17.

Besides firearms, the Azerbaijani troops also employed a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher in the east and north of the frontline.

The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.