Syrian army begins storming two key militant strongholds in Damascus

PanARMENIAN.Net - Elite forces of the Syrian army have kicked-off a new assault operation against armed rebel groups in Damascus’ East Ghouta region, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to military-affiliated sources, the Syrian army is conducting a concentric attack in the southernmost pocket of the East Ghouta area, targeting the militant stronghold districts of Kafr Batna and Saqba.

Both districts are located in what sources describe as the rebel-controlled ‘urban heartland’ of East Ghouta – the attack by government forces is coming from both the northern (into Saqba) and eastern (into Kafr Batna) directions.

At present, it is unclear which Syrian army formations are involved in the assault operation, however given general knowledge on the disposition of government units in east Damascus, it may very well be the case that both the Tiger Forces Division and the Republican Guard are involved.