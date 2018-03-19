Armenia among top 10 countries of inbound tourism to Russia in 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is among the top 10 countries in terms of inbound tourist trips taken to Russia in 2017, analytical agency TurStat says.

According to the source, 584,000 people traveled to Russia from Armenia in the reporting period, while the total number of inbound tourist trips to Russia last year was more topped 24 million.

Armenia took the seventh spot in terms of the number of tourist trips taken to Russia last year and is nestled between Poland and Germany in the rating.

The top ten countries in terms of the number of incoming tourist trips to Russia included Ukraine (8.7 million trips), Kazakhstan (3.5 million), China (1.5 million), Finland (1 million), Azerbaijan (876,000) Poland (714,000), Armenia (584,000), Germany (580,000), Moldova (519,000) and Abkhazia (432,000).