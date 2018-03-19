Iran's Rouhani congratulates new Armenian president

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Hassan Rouhani has sent a message to Armenian president-elect Armen Sarkissian to offer congratulations on his election and expressed hope that Tehran-Yerevan ties would further develop with regard to cultural and historical ties between the two nations, IRNA reports.

"I am confident that with regard to cultural and historical ties between the two Iranian and Armenian nations and the ample opportunities for cooperation, Tehran-Yerevan ties further develop," read the message.

President Rouhani also prayed for Sarkissian's health and success and Armenian people's prosperity and felicity.

Earlier, president of the European Council Donald Tusk and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker have congratulated Sarkissian on his election.

Elected by the National Assembly on March 2, Sarkissian will assume presidency on April 9 when current Armenian leader Serzh Sargsyan’s term as president expires.