Lack of int'l reaction inspires more territorial claims by Baku: Armenia
March 19, 2018 - 18:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The lack of proper international reaction to Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev's territorial claims against Armenia propel more such declarations by the Azeri leader, Armenian foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said in a tweet.
Balayan's comments came after Aliyev on Monday, March 19 once again made territorial claims against Armenia.
"As expected: Lack of proper international reaction to @presidentaz territorial claims towards #Armenia, inspired him to claim larger territories," Balayan tweeted.
Addressing the Azerbaijanis on the beginning of Novruz, Aliyev said a big part of the territory of present-day Armenia “is the historical Azerbaijani land.”
According to him, numerous books, maps confirm the aforesaid, while historical books allegedly reveal that at the beginning of the 19th century, the absolute majority of the Yerevan Khanate’s population, 80% in particular, were Azerbaijanis.
