Karabakh army downs Azerbaijani drone
March 20, 2018 - 10:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) army downed an Azerbaijani drone at around 6:30 pm on March 19, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Azerbaijani drone was put into use for carrying out a reconnaissance operation.
250 ceasefire violations - more than 2300 shots - by Azerbaijani armed forces were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period between March 11 and 17.
