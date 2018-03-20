// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Karabakh army downs Azerbaijani drone

Karabakh army downs Azerbaijani drone
March 20, 2018 - 10:25 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) army downed an Azerbaijani drone at around 6:30 pm on March 19, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Azerbaijani drone was put into use for carrying out a reconnaissance operation.

250 ceasefire violations - more than 2300 shots - by Azerbaijani armed forces were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period between March 11 and 17.

