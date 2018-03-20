Experiment: Kids react to famous System Of A Down songs
March 20, 2018 - 15:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - You may assume kids would have no idea how to handle a band as weird as System of a Down, but some of the youngsters loved SOAD, Loudwire says.
In the Fine Brothers Entertainment channel’s newly posted 'Kids React to System of a Down' video, Kids were hown “B.Y.O.B.,” which solicited some entertaining reactions once Daron Malakian’s manic “Why do they always send the poor?” hit their ears.
Nine-year-old Jake, for example, seems buttoned up and somewhat timid, but loved SOAD from first listen, getting deeper and deeper into the band’s wierd-o-sphere as each song passed.
“This is so much metal… and it love it!” he says.
Getting into “Hypnotize” and “Toxicity,” it becomes obvious who connects with System and who doesn’t. Young Sydney, who usually loves all things rock, doesn’t get System. “When you listen to a song you’re supposed to, like, feel something, like, have an emotion that’s supposed to go with the song. With this, all I hear is screaming,” she says. Sydney is wearing a Jimi Hendrix shirt, so she gets a pass with this one.
Like the members of SOAD, 12-year-old Anita is Armenian, so she appreciates the band bringing attention to issues like the Armenian Genocide. “It brings more attention to the thing that happened in the past and it brings attention to Armenian culture," she said.
Top stories
Given the phenomenal success of GoT, Francesca Orsi said “it feels like corporate malfeasance to not continue it.”
Tigran Hamasyan has been nominated in the Piano International category, for his album "An Ancient Observer".
Sevak Khanagyan has won the Armenian national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest and will represent the country in Lisbon.
The up-for-grab items include a Vivienne Westwood sequined skirt, Alexander McQueen white buckle and lace ankle boot heels.
Partner news
Latest news
Scientists create working muscle tissue out of stem cells Scientists have developed working human muscle tissue from stem cells, edging closer to creating more personalized therapies for disease.
Russian copter-based electronic jammer spotted in Syria: report A photo of what looked like the Russian Mi-8MTPR-1 helicopter equipped with a radio electronic warfare system has emerged on Twitter.
Arthur Abraham vs Patrick Nielson: Winner to challenge world title Former two-division world titleholder Arthur Abraham and Patrick Nielsen will look to rejuvenate their careers against each other.
Levon Aronian draws Candidates Tournament round 8 Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 8 match against Ding Liren of China at the Berlin-hosted Candidates Tournament.