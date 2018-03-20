Top Francophonie officials remember Armenian Genocide victims

PanARMENIAN.Net - The delegation of the Political Affairs Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie (APF) accompanied by the Head of the Armenian National Assembly delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie Margarit Yesayan visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan on Tuesday, March 20.

The chairman of the Political Affairs Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie, French senator Christophe-André Frassa and the members of the delegation laid flowers at the eternal fire in memory of the innocent victims of the Genocide and honoured their memory with a moment of silence.

The members of the delegation had also been in the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, got acquainted with the documents proving the Armenian Genocide, observed the exhibits and left a note in the Book of Honorable Guests.

Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide.

Turkey denies to this day.