Top Francophonie officials remember Armenian Genocide victims
March 20, 2018 - 17:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The delegation of the Political Affairs Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie (APF) accompanied by the Head of the Armenian National Assembly delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie Margarit Yesayan visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan on Tuesday, March 20.
The chairman of the Political Affairs Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie, French senator Christophe-André Frassa and the members of the delegation laid flowers at the eternal fire in memory of the innocent victims of the Genocide and honoured their memory with a moment of silence.
The members of the delegation had also been in the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, got acquainted with the documents proving the Armenian Genocide, observed the exhibits and left a note in the Book of Honorable Guests.
Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide.
Turkey denies to this day.
Top stories
In particular, the three companies will cooperate to boost investments in biotechnology and clinical research in Armenia
Baddiel and Herring travelled to the Armenian capital of Yerevan for the opening episode of the Brewster's Millions-inspired show.
The pint-sized metropolis of the country, Yerevan punches far above its weight in terms of arty offerings, author Neeta Lal says.
Authored by entrepreneurs Maxim Sychev and Seyran Harutyunyan, Armenia's first-of-its-kind bobsleigh runway will open on July 1, 2018.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
CSKA Moscow boss reveals plans to stop Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan Goncharenko has opened up on plans to stop Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan during next month's Europa League quarter-final.
Syrian troops discover two mass graves in east Hama the mass graves were discovered near the town of Rahjan which was the hometown of the Syrian Ministry of Defence before its fall in 2014.
Scientists create working muscle tissue out of stem cells Scientists have developed working human muscle tissue from stem cells, edging closer to creating more personalized therapies for disease.
Experiment: Kids react to famous System Of A Down songs Nine-year-old Jake, for example, seems buttoned up and somewhat timid, but loved SOAD from first listen.