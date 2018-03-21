Artsakh president in Lebanon for a working visit

PanARMENIAN.Net - The delegation headed by Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) president Bako Sahakyan is currently in Lebanon with a working visit.

Sahakyan and other Karabakh officials arrived in Beirut on Tuesday, March 20 after completing a visit to the United States.

While in Washington, Sahakyan was joined by his Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian, Parliamentarians David Ishkhanian and David Melkoumyan, and his Deputy Chief of Staff David Babayan at a policy briefing by national and regional leaders of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) on the full array of pro-Artsakh priorities at the national, state, and locals levels of the U.S. government.