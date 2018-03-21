Process of exporting Armenian goods to U.S. getting easier

PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States will provide preferential conditions to Armenian producers for the export of certain goods, the Voice of America reveals.

According to the report, the issue was discussed at the first Council Meeting of 2018 organized in the framework of the U.S. – Armenia Trade and Investment Framework Agreement.

According to the head of the Armenian delegation, deputy minister of economic development Hovhannes Azizyan, the sides discussed the issue of facilitating the documentation process for small and medium-sized exporters.

“The meeting in Washington showed that both Armenia and the United States are interested in deepening economic cooperation,” the deputy minister said.

“The expansion refers not only to the activation of trade turnover or the investment framework, but also their diversification.”

Also, the Armenian side has assured that its membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will by no means hinder the development of economic cooperation with the U.S.