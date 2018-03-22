Artsakh state minister meets Australian federal, state politicians
March 22, 2018 - 10:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU) facilitated meetings between the visiting State Minister of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), Arayik Harutyunyan and Australian Federal Senators, as well as Members of the Parliament of the country's largest state of New South Wales (NSW).
Harutyunyan and Artsakh's Representative to Australia, Kaylar Michaelian joined an ANC-AU delegation in Australia's capital Canberra, on Wednesday, 21st March 2018.
In his meeting with Senator Janet Rice, Harutyunyan extended his government's and people's official gratitude to her party, The Australian Greens, which became the first Australian political party to recognise the right to self-determination of the Republic of Artsakh in December 2017, through their NSW branch.
His meetings included one with Senator Kristina Keneally, who went on record during the 2017 Bennelong By-Election in support of Artsakh, Harutyunyan expressed his nation's thanks.
The delegation also attended Senate Question Time, which was a unique experience in Westminster democracy for Harutyunyan.
"Australia is a wonderful country and its democracy is one we will certainly learn from," he said. "I valued this opportunity to experience Australia's Parliament and political processes first-hand, and I am encouraged by the Armenian National Committee of Australia's work on the ground in informing the country's political leaders on the development of a democracy built on human rights and self-determination in Artsakh."
On 15th March, ANC-AU led a similar delegation including Harutyunyan and Michaelian to the NSW Parliament, where a meeting was held with members of the NSW Armenia-Australia Friendship Group.
Harutyunyan also visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial Khatchkar within the Peace Garden of Parliament House, and paid his respects to the 1.5 million victims of the first genocide of the 20th century, which was recognised by the NSW Parliament in 1997, and reaffirmed in 2013.
Top stories
Aliyev was standing in front of the Maiden Tower where the Armenian church of the Holy Virgin used to rise up until 1990.
In the video, the teacher asks the children who the enemies of Azerbaijan are, and the kids pronounce “the Armenians” in unison.
Don Boyajian is vigorously making his case in the Democratic primary for New York State’s rural northern 21st Congressional district.
George H.W. Bush offered his view on the situation surrounding the Armenian Genocide back in 1988 when he served as vice-president.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Syrian army reinforcing east Euphrates area, reports say Although quietly, Syrian forces have in fact been buffing-up their presence around the towns of Khasham, At-Tabiyyah and Marat.
French ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy under formal investigation He is being investigated for illicit campaign financing, misappropriation of Libyan public funds and passive corruption.
Armenia’s capital suitable for traveling with kids, think Russians Yerevan is one of the top three popular cities of the CIS for traveling with children for the spring break, a reservation service says.
Argentine universities suspend events denying Armenian Genocide The University of Belgrano and the National University of the West have suspended two denialist conferences entitled.