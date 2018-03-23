Armenia inaugurates first “smart crossroad” in the capital
March 23, 2018 - 12:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s first “smart crossroad” was inaugurated in the capital city of Yerevan recently to ensure traffic without congestion in the area, the police said on Friday, March 223.
The new system comprised of special traffic light sensors was installed several days ago, and the police said “positive change is apparent.”
Ultrasonic sensors simply exclude traffic jams as the device counts the number of vehicles within seconds, and the traffic light changes to green when necessary.
The made-in-Armenia sensors are novel not only in the country but also in the region.
The police are now examining what other crossroads can be equipped with the systems to make traffic better in the capital.
