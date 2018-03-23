Blogger jailed in Azerbaijan will arrive in Armenia
March 23, 2018 - 13:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Alexander Lapshin, a Russian-Israeli blogger who was imprisoned in Baku for visiting Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and freed several months later, will arrive in Armenia, the blogger himself said in a Facebook post.
“I'm flying to Yerevan for a tourism fair! I will present my own program "Along the paths of Lapshin in Baku", which covers my flight by the private plane of Mehriban Aliyeva (vice-president of Azerbaijan, the wife of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev - Ed.), all inclusive relaxation in the Kurdakhany jail and the Baku Court on Grave Crimes. The price of the tour negotiable,” the blogger joked.
According to him, he will in fact visit Armenia to participate in the 5th international tourism fair, In Tour Expo 2018, where he is set to talk about travel.
The exhibition will be held in the capital Yerevan on April 20-22.
Lapshin was detained in Belarus at Azerbaijan's request for visiting Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and extradited to Baku where he was jailed for several months before his release in September.
While in jail, Azerbaijan officers tortured the blogger and even attempted to kill him, Lapshin says.
After his release and extradition to Israel, Lapshin filed a lawsuit against Azerbaijan with the European Court of Human Rights.
