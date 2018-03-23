Armenia’s export of fruits and vegetables more than doubles

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s export of fruits and vegetables has more than doubled in the first three months of 2018.

The country exported a total of 24,965 tons of fruits and vegetables as of March 22, up by 13,970 tons shipped abroad in the same period last year.

According to fresh data, the majority of the Armenian agricultural produce - 23,370 tons - were delivered to Russia, while the remaining were sent to Georgia, Belarus, the United Arab Emirates,Iraq and Romania, the ministry of agriculture reveals.