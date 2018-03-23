// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia military bought $3.5 million of communications equipment

Armenia military bought $3.5 million of communications equipment
March 23, 2018 - 18:05 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian defense ministry has signed a $3.5 million contract with Russia's Yaroslavl Radio Plant which produces communications equipment for military and civil use, company director Sergey Yakushev has revealed, according to Yarreg.ru.

Yakushev said they have already completed the shipment of the entire lot of products to the Armenian military in 2018.

The plant, according to him, is planning to implement one more order, worth more than $1 million, with Armenia, while a second contract - worth $3.5 million - will be sealed through Rosoboronexport, Russia's state intermediary agency for Russia's exports/imports of defense-related and dual use products, technologies and services

Related links:
Yarreg.ru. Ярославский радиозавод продолжит сотрудничество с оборонным комплексом Республики Армении
 Top stories
Creative Armenia unites filmmakers, experts for human rights summitCreative Armenia unites filmmakers, experts for human rights summit
Prominent filmmakers and producers joined some of the top legal minds in America on March 16 to form Lights. Camera. Reaction.
Aliyev stands on site of leveled Armenian church to threaten YerevanAliyev stands on site of leveled Armenian church to threaten Yerevan
Aliyev was standing in front of the Maiden Tower where the Armenian church of the Holy Virgin used to rise up until 1990.
Who do pre-school kids in Artsakh and Azerbaijan consider foes?Who do pre-school kids in Artsakh and Azerbaijan consider foes?
In the video, the teacher asks the children who the enemies of Azerbaijan are, and the kids pronounce “the Armenians” in unison.
Armenian American Don Boyajian makes his case for U.S. CongressArmenian American Don Boyajian makes his case for U.S. Congress
Don Boyajian is vigorously making his case in the Democratic primary for New York State’s rural northern 21st Congressional district.
Partner news
 Articles
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

 Most popular in the section
How an Armenian woman’s company in U.S. became a billion-dollar corp
Trump reportedly made a move on Armenian woman but was rejected
Vandals confuse Armenians with Jews, damage wrong monument
Jerusalem’s top Christians close Holy Sepulchre Church in tax protest
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Six year long war in 4 East Ghouta suburbs in Syria ends The Syrian army and Faylaq Al-Rahman have agreed to peace terms in four East Ghouta suburbs, with the latter agreeing to leave to Idlib.
Czech Airlines resuming regular flights to Armenia The Czech Airlines are resuming regular Prague-Yerevan flights from June 8, Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation reveals.
Syrian army captures several buildings in Ayn Tarma Led by the 4th Division, the Syrian army made their first major push into ‘Ayn Tarma after seizing suburb’s corresponding valley and farms.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan bids farewell to 'genius' Zlatan Ibrahimovic "You'll be missed Lion, wish you all the best," Pogba wrote on Twitter, including a clip of Ibrahimovic comparing himself to the animal.