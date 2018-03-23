Armenia military bought $3.5 million of communications equipment
March 23, 2018 - 18:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian defense ministry has signed a $3.5 million contract with Russia's Yaroslavl Radio Plant which produces communications equipment for military and civil use, company director Sergey Yakushev has revealed, according to Yarreg.ru.
Yakushev said they have already completed the shipment of the entire lot of products to the Armenian military in 2018.
The plant, according to him, is planning to implement one more order, worth more than $1 million, with Armenia, while a second contract - worth $3.5 million - will be sealed through Rosoboronexport, Russia's state intermediary agency for Russia's exports/imports of defense-related and dual use products, technologies and services
