China to donate 200 new ambulances to Armenia
March 24, 2018 - 10:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - China will donate 200 new ambulances to Armenia in 2018. A corresponding agreement was signed between health minister Levon Altunyan and the adviser of trade and economic issues at the Embassy of China in Armenia.
The sides have also clarified the schedule of the donation of the ambulances.
At a meeting with a Chinese delegation headed by ambassador Tian Erlong, Altunyan thanked Beijing for providing 200 vehicles, including reanimobiles, to Armenia’s health system.
The project is being implemented within the framework of an agreement signed between the Armenian and Chinese governments on May 12, 2017.
