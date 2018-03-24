// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

China to donate 200 new ambulances to Armenia

China to donate 200 new ambulances to Armenia
March 24, 2018 - 10:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - China will donate 200 new ambulances to Armenia in 2018. A corresponding agreement was signed between health minister Levon Altunyan and the adviser of trade and economic issues at the Embassy of China in Armenia.

The sides have also clarified the schedule of the donation of the ambulances.

At a meeting with a Chinese delegation headed by ambassador Tian Erlong, Altunyan thanked Beijing for providing 200 vehicles, including reanimobiles, to Armenia’s health system.

The project is being implemented within the framework of an agreement signed between the Armenian and Chinese governments on May 12, 2017.

 Top stories
Three int'l companies team up to develop biotechnology in ArmeniaThree int'l companies team up to develop biotechnology in Armenia
In particular, the three companies will cooperate to boost investments in biotechnology and clinical research in Armenia
How two British comedians spent £8,000 in Armenia’s top restaurantHow two British comedians spent £8,000 in Armenia’s top restaurant
Baddiel and Herring travelled to the Armenian capital of Yerevan for the opening episode of the Brewster's Millions-inspired show.
Armenian opus: Livemint's take on Yerevan's old-world eleganceArmenian opus: Livemint's take on Yerevan's old-world elegance
The pint-sized metropolis of the country, Yerevan punches far above its weight in terms of arty offerings, author Neeta Lal says.
Armenia's first-ever high-speed bobsleigh track opening in 2018Armenia's first-ever high-speed bobsleigh track opening in 2018
Authored by entrepreneurs Maxim Sychev and Seyran Harutyunyan, Armenia's first-of-its-kind bobsleigh runway will open on July 1, 2018.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenia one of 10 most popular travel searches among UAE residents
Armenia to offer flights to more European countries
Armenia on Fodor’s Go List of destinations for travel in 2018
Armenia prevents Islamic State member from entering the country
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Syrian Army reportedly captures Faylaq al-Rahman leader Reports have begun to surface that the Syrian army has captured commander Abdel Nasser Shmeir, the leader of Faylaq al-Rahman.
Sharp increases in Alzheimer’s, deaths, costs of care: report New findings from the report show the growing burden of Alzheimer’s on people living with the disease, their families and caregivers.
3500 shots by Azerbaijani troops fired towards Karabakh positions Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and taking necessary measures to protect their positions.
Kurdish lawmaker handed 18-year jail term in Turkey Another pro-Kurdish lawmaker in Turkey has been slapped with a lengthy sentence for terror-related charges.