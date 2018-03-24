Turkish historian to present new info about Armenian Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Clark University Strassler Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies and the Armenian Museum of America announced a lecture and book signing to celebrate a new book by Taner Akçam, Ph.D. titled "Killing Orders: Talat Pasha's Telegrams and the Armenian Genocide".

The Clark University historian , who is of Turkish descent,will present exciting new information that further undermines the Turkish government’s denial strategy.

He will introduce some new evidence regarding the "Killing Orders"—that prove the Ottoman government’s central role in planning the elimination of its Armenian population, the Armenian Museum of America reveals.

In the book, Akcam includes a recently discovered document, a “smoking gun”, which points to the Ottoman government’s central role in planning the elimination of its Armenian population. Furthermore, he successfully demonstrates that the killing orders signed by Ottoman Interior Minister Talat Pasha, which the Turkish government has long discredited, are authentic.

Akcam has lectured widely and published numerous articles and books, translated into many languages. His 2012 book, “The Young Turks’ Crime Against Humanity: The Armenian Genocide and Ethnic Cleansing in the Ottoman Empire,” was co-winner of the Middle East Studies Association’s Albert Hourani Book Award and one of ForeignAffairs.com’s “Best Books on the Middle East.”

In May, he will receive the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide organization.